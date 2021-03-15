Age: 55
Family: Married to Sheila; four children (three SHS graduates and a sophomore)
Occupation: Assistant attorney general, Wisconsin Department of Justice
Lived in the district since: 1995
Political experience: Stoughton Area School District board 2013-15, 2017-present (president 2018-present)
Notable affiliations: Stoughton Free Health Clinic board 2008-17 (president 2011-15); Wisconsin State Attorneys Association board 2010-14 (president 2011-14)
Essay questions
Why are you running?
When I became Board president in 2018, we worked to elevate the district’s reading and math scores. In 2019, we earned our first-ever district-wide “exceeds expectations” on the State School Report Card. When COVID hit, we delivered Chromebooks and hotspots so every student had internet access. Recognizing the economic impact of COVID, we delivered meals to any family that wanted them. It’s hard to learn if you’re hungry.
COVID interrupted our plans; it must not derail them. Even in 2019, half our kids weren’t reading at grade level. Our achievement gaps are staggering. We cannot return to complacency.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
Epidemiologists struggled to develop guidance for schools, and we are not epidemiologists. The board mostly followed Dane County Public Health’s recommendations. Consistent with that guidance, I voted to give families the choice of in-person K-2 last October. Our staff have done an excellent job developing and implementing safety protocols.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
We had troubling learning gaps before COVID-19. They’re worse now. Addressing learning gaps has been a priority of this board since 2018—we’ve formed a committee to study educational outcomes, set aggressive long-term achievement goals for district leadership, and overseen the implementation of standards-based curriculum. We won’t stop.
Aside from budgetary concerns, should there be a long-term police presence in the high school?
It depends. I don’t support an SRO that serves a disciplinary function –we have a school discipline structure. I support an SRO that uses a community-based policing approach --interacting with our school community as people, not problems; intentionally building productive relationships at all grade levels; and preventing crime.
What can the board do to help solve the district’s looming budget deficits?
When I was on the board in 2014, we stabilized funding using a recurring operational referendum. State aid continues to decline; so does our enrollment. So far, we’ve avoided program reductions. We’ll seek community input on grade reconfiguration and another operational referendum. Our 2021-22 budget will balance. It always does.
What priority would you give to addressing the district’s continued enrollment decline?
Stoughton simply has fewer school-age kids than we did in 2000. We need young families to keep the community and the school system vibrant. Our 2020 Young Families Report showed that the city needs starter housing. We’re building an excellent district, but if there’s nowhere for families to live.