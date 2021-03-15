Age: 55
Family: Spouse Kevin, Sons Matt and Rohan
Occupation: Registered Nurse
Lived in the district since: 2006
Political experience: 6 years SASD Board of Education Member
Notable affiliations: Current Chair of Education Oversight Committee, member of Long Range Planning Committee, Employee Relations Committee. SEIU member.
Essay questions
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
This has been a long year and a long debate. It is challenging to see some schools open and we were not until last week. We knew safety had to be a priority, but did not have clear information on what that would look like or how we could make it work with our budget. We could have sought out more information from other districts who had gone back in person, but many had to close down, either fully or partially. Our students needed to go back and the phased reopening seemed the safest way to do that.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
The Education Oversight Committee is working with the Administration on how summer Excel and course recovery will work. Additionally, we have added this topic to our retreats and a focus in our Board meetings as it closely ties into the discussions we are having on how to best address achievement.
Aside from budgetary concerns, should there be a long-term police presence in the high school?
The District pays the majority of the SRO salary. We are considering other areas the SRO can assist the district such as checking welfare while students are using remote learning. Any police presence in the schools should have a clear goal in mind and benefit to justify that expenditure.
What can the board do to help solve the district’s looming budget deficits?
We have a number of scenarios, based on what funding, if any, is likely to come from the state. We have prioritized what we hope to have for student services and are looking at ways to staff the buildings appropriately to ensure we continue to exceed state standards.
What priority would you give to addressing the district’s continued enrollment decline?
This is incredibly important. We do not have enough starter homes for sale to encourage people to move to our district right now. We are looking at a number of options to encourage families to stay in, open enroll, and move to our district.