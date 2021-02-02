Stoughton High School started hot on the road Saturday, Jan. 30, against Onalaska, but ultimately fell short in a 62-52 road loss to the top-ranked team in Division 2.
The Vikings (1-3) scored the game’s first 14 points, with 12 of them coming from beyond the 3-point line.
The Hilltoppers – who improved to 13-0 with the win – tied it with 14 straight points of their own. Senior guard Cael McGee knocked down a jumper to give Stoughton the lead back, but Onalaska responded with a 10-0 run.
The Hilltoppers led 31-28 at halftime and extended their lead to 43-32 early in the second half thanks to a 7-0 run. McGee’s fourth and final three-pointer cut the Vikings’ deficit to four with just under 4 minutes to play, but Onalaska held on to secure the win at the free-throw line.
McGee finished with a game-high 29 points. His four three-pointers came on the heels of three games in which he made just one from beyond the arc. Junior Reece Sproul added seven points for Stoughton.
Seniors Sam Kick and Gavin McGrath paced the Hilltoppers with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Sophomore Nick Odom drilled three first-half three-pointers on his way to 11 points. Freshman Isaac Skemp chipped in nine points.