School board president Noah Roberts has wanted to start a leadership council to address inequity within the Verona Area School District since when he was first elected in 2016.
But with the challenges and equity gaps being experienced by district families in 2020, as COVID-19 struggles and system racism are in the forefront of people’s minds, Roberts said addressing disparities through the forming of a leadership council can’t wait.
“Right now, many, many of our students and families are really struggling,” he told the Press. “The reality is that this should have been done years or decades ago – we are really coming toward a reckoning with what has been a lack of action.”
Roberts formed the Leadership Council earlier this month, with the goal to bring together governmental representatives and nonprofit and business leaders to create partnerships and foster collective action to address COVID-19 and systemic racism. The invitation letter was sent to around two dozen people, he said, with City of Verona mayor Luke Diaz, Fitchburg mayor Aaron Richardson and Verona-area Dane County board supervisor Mike Bare agreeing to join.
In the letter, Roberts said that the council’s focus must be on coordinating efforts to provide support to those students and families most at risk. Whether students are able to learn in the district’s classrooms for partial days or are doing all-virtual learning, the pandemic is taking a toll on families of color, Spanish-speaking families and those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, he wrote.
Additionally, Roberts said it is “well past the time” for the community to develop action plans for addressing systemic racism.
He told the Press he expects to start the meetings on a monthly basis in November. He plans to start the first meeting by talking about the district’s plan to address equity issues, and look to other entities to see how those issues are being addressed and to brainstorm how the entities could form partnerships to address disparities together.
It would then be up to each entity to go back and implement solutions to support district students and families in whatever capacity it can, Roberts said.
“It takes a village to raise a child,” he said. “Certainly the school district plays a central role in that, but we know that it takes all of us to really make sure that we’re supporting our most at-risk and vulnerable students.”
Diaz wrote in an email to the Press that he thinks the Leadership Council brings forth a new opportunity for the city and the school district to better collaborate with the community.
“Both the issues that Noah brings up are not easy issues and will require local cooperation to address,” he wrote. “But these are issues that we should absolutely be working on.”
Bare said that he’s hoping that with a better alignment of government entities, the community can strengthen its responses to COVID-19 hardships and systemic racism. Some of the specific steps Bare said he would like to see coordination on includes creating affordable, stable housing, high-quality health and mental health care and free public education, from Pre-K to college.
“These are such big challenges that working together makes perfect sense,” Bare wrote in an email to the Press. “Many inequities we see in education result from factors outside of the four walls of our excellent Verona Area schools, so every level of government should be focused on these problems.”