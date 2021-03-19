Age: 33
Family: Spouse Sarah, Daughter Cecelia
Originally from: Manitowoc
Lived in Stoughton since: 2015
Education: MA History/German, BGSU
Occupation: Compliance
Employer/job title: National Electrostatics Corp/Compliance Specialist
Political experience: Stoughton City Council since 2019. Chair, CACP committee
Other notable affiliations: Endorsed by Stoughton Area Democrats and Progressives, Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I have been a conscientious member of the council, a critical thinker, and a responsive communicator in my two years on council.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
Climate change, inequality deepened by the COVID crisis, and lack of affordable housing.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
We can encourage continued mask safety and vaccine adoption while continuing to look at reasonable solutions to help small businesses get through to the other side. The more people get vaccinated, the faster we get to herd immunity, the safer it is to return to normal, and the better chance we have that COVID won’t linger in the population long-term.
How would you improve communication about city plans to residents?
I have suggested a city blog for council members to air their opinions and priorities.
Our current plan to open up standing committee membership to more people should help make our committee work more grounded in the community.
If the city does not get outside funding for the whitewater park project, how should the city proceed?
It’s really more a question of how much the funding adds up to, and how much the city needs to cover. But I think the whitewater project would be a great way to bring people together outdoors in our downtown. We need to look at the whole context: the money, our other riverfront projects, and the public benefit. I think this is a good opportunity, but we don’t have all the facts quite yet.
In June, the council passed a resolution aimed to end racial disparities. What are the next steps the city should take to fulfill that goal?
We are planning listening sessions for the summer to establish goals based on community feedback. We should look closely at things we can improve in fields that have historically done disproportionate harm to people of color, such as housing policy, environmental policy, and mass incarceration.
How much should the city prioritize affordable housing?
We should do as much as we can with the limited tools we have - It’s the best use of TIF districts, in my opinion - but housing affordability is rooted in much bigger systemic problems like financialization of the housing market by wealthy investors. We need to organize bigger than Stoughton if we are going to get real wins in this arena.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Stoughton?
I think the most important thing to do would be to transition Stoughton’s electrical usage to renewable energy. It wouldn’t even be much more expensive at the moment, and it’s getting cheaper all the time. Un-wrecking our ecosystems is the best long-term investment we can make as individuals, as municipalities, as a species.
What is the best thing about Stoughton?
Our downtown that remains vibrant and varied is a great and sadly rare thing to have these days. Current plans for downtown - the RDA site, new trails and connections to Mandt Park,, and the whitewater park - should hopefully strengthen Main Street and tie it to the riverfront better.