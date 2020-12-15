An Oregon mom and her daughter created a sweet surprise for guests of the Oregon Area Food Pantry.
Liane Mede Rhodes and her family delivered 200 “cookie kits” for OAFP guests on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Rhodes said she could not have done it without the help from her “awesome community.”
Rhodes put a call out on Facebook soliciting donations of sugar cookie mixes, frostings and icings from community members. Meanwhile, sprinkles were provided by Layer Cake Shop.
“One of our family’s most treasured holiday traditions is a day filled with holiday baking,” Rhodes wrote on Facebook. “This year my daughter and I are determined to help every family, regardless of income or circumstance, have their own day of holiday baking.”
While the mother-daughter team initially set a goal of creating 120 kits, they ended up being able to make 200 after donations from Oregonians.
Volunteers passed the kits out to pantry guests.
"Liane is the icing on our cake," OAFP wrote on its Facebook.