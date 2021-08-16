How to Meditate
A lot of ink has been spilled on the proper way to meditate, but there is no single right way to pray or meditate. Everyone has their own way of praying, and while some methods and environments may be more conducive to prayer than others, prayer is something that can be done in a variety of ways. However, some general guidelines are to find a quiet place where you can sit comfortably. If cross-legged or kneeling on the floor is comfortable for you, then do so, but most people will probably be more comfortable in a chair or recliner, and you want to be comfortable because otherwise you are likely to be distracted by your discomfort. It may help to close your eyes and darken the room so that you are not distracted by the contents of the room. Center yourself by breathing calmly in and out for a minute or so, and then try to be conscious of God’s presence. Don’t worry about what you have to say, but just try to be conscious of God’s presence and let your mind, body and soul abide in God’s immediate presence.
–Christopher Simon