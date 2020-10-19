MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2020
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 7:28 PM on September 28, 2020, in the Commons at Oregon High School and via Google Hangouts and conference calls. Upon roll call, the following Board members were physically present: Ms. Heather Garrison, Ms. Krista Flanagan, Mr. Troy Pankratz, Ms. Ahna Bizjak, Mr. Steve Zach. The following members were remotely present: Mr. Tim LeBrun. Board Members absent: Ms. Kevin Mehring. Mr. Zach affirmed that all Board members could hear each other.
Administrators physically present: Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Mr. Andy Weiland, Dr. Candace Weidensee, Ms. Kim Griffin, Mr. Jim Pliner, Mr. Brad Ashmore, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Ms. Cyndi Olander, Mr. David Piovanetti and Ms. Katie Heitz. Student Representative Andrew Palmer was also present in person. Administrators remotely present: Mr. Jon Tanner, Ms. Jina Jonen, Ms. Darci Jarstad Kreuger, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Ms. Jackie Amlong, Ms. Kerri Modjeski, Ms. Jessica Erdahl, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker, Ms. Lindsay Engelhart, Mr. Chris Kluck, Ms. Maria Rach,, Ms. Mary Hermes,, Mr. Steven Blue, Dr. Shannon Anderson, Mr. Jason Zurawik, Ms. Katie Anderson, Mr. Mike Carr, and Ms. Amy Miller. Also remotely present were OEA Representatives, Laura Stoller and Nathan Johnson.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Wis. Stat. sec. 19.84 as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
Ms. Flanagan moved and Ms. Garrison seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. Motion carried via unanimous voice vote.
A. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Mr. Pankratz moved and Ms. Bizjak seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar:
1. Approval of Minutes:
* September 14, 2020 Board Meeting Minutes
2. Approve payments in the amount of $2,011,152.10
3. Treasurers Report:
a. Ending June 30, 2020;
b. Ending July 31, 2020;
c. Ending August 31, 2020
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements: None
5. Staffing Assignments:
* Emily Staveness, .5 Nurse - District Wide
6. Field Trip Requests: None
7. Acceptance of Donations: None
In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Bizjak, Ms. Garrison, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 6-0.
B. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. Presidents Comments: In the President's Address, Mr. Zach thanked the community, parents, teachers, staff, students and administrators for their support during this time. He spoke about the Districts focus on modeling kindness, caring and families during this time of the pandemic. He further commented on the fact that we as a District focus on the Whole Child - which is the middle of the apple with our five values.
2. Public Comment: Mr. Josh King, resident of the Oregon School District, addressed the Board regarding his and a group of families' desire to have their students back in school in person as soon as possible. Mr. Andrew Palmer, resident of the Oregon School District and student representative, spoke about his experiences with online learning as well as shared concerns and feedback from other students regarding their experiences with online learning.
3. School Opening Update 2020-2021: Dr. Bergstrom presented the Board with an update on the Districts plan for grades K-2 in-person learning via an a.m./p.m. cohort split, beginning October 5th. This will be followed by the grades 3-5 in-person learning as guided by the Madison Dane County Public Health metrics. Board Members had the opportunity to ask questions and hold discussion regarding these plans and the grades 6-12 in-person learning plan.
C. ADJOURNMENT:
Mr. LeBrun moved and Ms. Garrison seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried 6-0 by unanimous voice vote. Meeting adjourned at 8:41 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: October 22, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *