Age: 35
Family: Lindsey (wife), two Oregon Elementary School children
Occupation: Mechanical Engineering Manager
Lived in the district since: 2010
Political experience: None
Notable affiliations: Oregon Youth Baseball coach, Blackhawk Church Welcome Team
Essay questions
Why are you running?
To fix the many leadership issues uncovered by the pandemic including restoring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the community. Our kids deserve the best education possible to set them up for success as adults, and I will place our children and families first.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
If OSD were a business, this board would be fired, plain and simple. Each phase has shown a clear lack of urgency and an inability to plan. We were not prepared for the fall virtual start or for the inevitable return to classrooms. OSD families deserve better.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
The board must be transparent on our performance and accountable to the community. I will hold myself to the highest standards while creating and executing a plan for each grade level. We must act with the urgency that parents expect of elected leaders responsible for our children’s education.
How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?
OSD has been painfully slow responding during the pandemic, but new leadership can drive us to be on the bleeding edge of education. We must re-envision how education is conducted. This includes connecting students and educators with leading experts to collaboratively learn and excel. At the same time, we must focus on the invaluable in-person connections and services that our teachers and staff provide. We must ensure that our special education, literacy, arts, athletics, STEAM, and personal finance curriculums are a cut above the rest.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Act 10. How has that affected the district?
OSD is blessed with excellent teachers and staff loved by students and families. The community has supported compensation increases via referendum so our teachers know they are appreciated. We have a great relationship with our teachers regardless of ACT 10.
What’s something you’d like to help the district improve on in the next few years?
The board must rebuild trust with the community through transparent communication, being accountable by voting on the issues, and being responsive to input. I will focus on implementing common sense accountability measures to drive improvement across critical areas of our children’s education after we return full time to the classroom.