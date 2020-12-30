9 (tie). Verona boys win second hockey championship
9 (tie). Verona boys win second hockey championship
Forward Leo Renlund and the Verona boys hockey team made their luck when it counted, winning two games in overtime to win the WIAA Division 1 state championship last season.
Third-seeded Verona stunned top-seeded Notre Dame de la Baie 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, March 7, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Renlund caught an airborne puck from Notre Dame goaltender Bo Buckley. He then quickly dropped the puck and fired a shot just under Buckley’s legs 6:17 into overtime for the victory.
Renlund ripped off his helmet and tossed it in the air as the celebration began for the Wildcats (25-4) after his goal gave the Wildcats a second state title and first since 2014.
The Wildcats were in the state tournament for the third straight year.
Verona advanced to the title game with 1-0 double-overtime victory over second-seeded Chippewa Falls a day earlier in the state semifinals.