The city will not see the opening of a teen center in 2021 – but a community engagement study will be started in the meantime.
The city set aside $40,000 for the first portion of a two-year study, with Ald. Joe Maldonado pledging that $5,000 of that will come from his alder salary and another $10,000 will come from fundraising. During the budget process, alders said no to the purchase of the vacant Roughin’ It in Style building overlooking Verona Road, citing a tighter budget and the desire to have lower taxes because of the effects the pandemic was having on residents.
The 2017 Anton Drive Redevelopment Plan had outlined a need for such a center, stating that community meeting spaces are encouraged, along with more affordable housing and a walkable neighborhood.
The city is in the midst of a larger project for the same purpose on the north side, a $5 million plan to build a Neighborhood Hub near Leopold Elementary School, in District 2. That’s scheduled for 2022 construction.