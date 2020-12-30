The new Verona Area High School opened this year – just not with the fanfare and celebration the school district envisioned.
Hundreds of students are in the building each week, but in a limited capacity. Many have taken tours of the building, while others are coming in for supplementary education, doing hands-on learning or doing coaching contact days for their sports.
Regardless of how the schools opened for students this year, five other sites throughout the district found themselves in new hallways this year. For most, it provides relief to the cramped spaces they once occupied, giving them room to expand in the future by moving them to larger buildings or removing sites from buildings that were bursting at the seams.
That extra space has been useful for the social distancing needed to bring students back to classes, but many of the new high school’s amenities – including two swimming pools and a full set of athletic fields – have been unused.
The high school building features plenty of spaces designed for learning, with an expanded career and technical education space, as well as a variety of study spaces that are meant to support the district’s personal learning initiatives.
And for students pursuing the arts, the performing arts center has a professional recording set-up embedded into it, along with photography and videography labs.
The construction of the building allowed the district to close its aging Sugar Creek and New Century schools and move then to the former Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School building at 740 N. Main St. Those schools moved into the former high school.