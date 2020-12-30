9 (tie). National unrest over police killing prompts protests in Verona
It was a sight to behold, as thousands of people filled East Verona Avenue on a warm June night as they marched for racial justice.
The death of George Floyd a few weeks earlier had led to protests against police brutality across the county and the world.
At the Verona rallies, Black community members spoke to the crowd about the detriment that racism and its ugliness has had on their lives, and those of others, before peacefully marching through Verona.
Nearby, in downtown Madison, protests during the days remained peaceful, but during multiple nights, riots ensued, resulting in people breaking windows on and near State Street, lighting a squad car on fire and police using tear gas.