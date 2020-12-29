Less than a year after rejecting a proposed agreement to keep a police officer at the high school, the Oregon School District accepted a new plan in August.
The school board not only unanimously approved a 2020-21 deal for a school resource officer at its Monday, Aug. 10 meeting, members praised what they called a new level of cooperation with the Oregon Police Department.
The result is mostly a continuation from the previous year’s agreement, with an understanding that Oregon police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf will be in charge of the program and that it might need to change if she were to resign.
It states that the position, known as a school resource officer, has three roles – educator, informal counselor/mentor and law enforcement officer. It also says the program’s goal includes providing a safe learning environment and valuable resources to school staff, fostering positive relationships with youth and developing strategies to resolve problems affecting youth and protecting all students.
It’s a much different place from Aug. 26, 2019, when the board rejected the village’s version of an agreement, which would have allowed the officer to keep an assault rifle inside OHS and students to be interviewed by police without their parents’ presence.
After the school board unanimously rejected it, then-chief Brian Uhl posted a rebuttal the next day on Facebook, leading to a rebuke from the Village Board.