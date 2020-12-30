8. Police get funding for body cameras
8. Police get funding for body cameras
The 2021 Verona budget has funds set aside for police department body cameras.
The budget includes $91,000 for 28 body cameras and including server storage, a request the police department had also made in its 2020 budget.
Many area departments have begun using body cameras, including Fitchburg, Madison and Stoughton. And there has been a national call for increased use of the devices as more and more incidents with police have come under scrutiny.
In 2016, the Verona Police Department advised against body cameras because of privacy concerns.