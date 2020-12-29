The $10 million library capital campaign, slightly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, reached its $2 million milestone in November.
If the campaign reaches its $4 million goal by the beginning of 2021, library director Jennifer Endres Way told the Observer, another joint Village Board and Library Board meeting would assess whether to enter the next step of planning.
That would be establishing a final budget, including donations, impact fees and planned gifts.
The fundraising, which kicked off in August 2019, has gradually continued to amass funds from community members and local businesses.
The original fundraising deadline for that was June 2020, but the pandemic ultimately pushed it to January 2021.
The initial design plan, which the OPA Architects put together then, is a 33,000 square feet building. The building also could accommodate a 5,500 square foot addition to accommodate future growth.
If the $4 million fundraising goal isn’t reached, one of the options to save money might be shortening one end of the building.