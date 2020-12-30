While flooding and road closures took a backseat to dominating the headlines like it has the last few years, the solutions to how the city was going to work alongside other entities in an attempt to solve the stormwater issues did.
The city is working on mitigation solutions for both Lake Barney on the city’s southern edge, as well as Goose Lake on the border of Fitchburg and the Town of Verona. In both situations, poor or little water management infrastructure prevents water from moving out of the area, which has caused road closures or has collectively cost nearby homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars.
For Goose Lake, solutions have been proposed, but the city and town haven’t approved any. Any solution will require increasing Goose Lake’s current capacity to make it more adaptable to large water events, as well as larger culverts to increase outflow and potentially sending water onto private land to prevent water from having to flow underneath Hwy. 18-151 into the Badger Mill Creek.
No solutions have been presented for Lake Barney, but the council did vote to put monitoring wells there so that consultants could get a better picture of what was happening in the area.