Stoughton Wrestling - Coaches

Stoughton wrestling co-coaches Dan Spilde (right) and Bob Empey celebrate with the Division 1 team state championship trophy on Saturday, March 7, at the UW Field House. The Vikings won their third consecutive team state title and 10th in program history with a 32-30 victory over Mukwonago.

 Photo by Adam Feiner

– Mark Nesbitt