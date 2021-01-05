A project to replace 60-year-old sewer pipes along the Ice Age Trail started in November, and in 2021, city leaders have promised to increase communication with neighbors who were upset with its scope.
The $7.7 million project has been in the works in some capacity since 2016 and requires more than 16,500 feet of new sewer lines to be installed underground. The City of Verona is completing the project in conjunction with Madison Metropolitan Sewer District and Dane County Parks.
It will include pipe installation along County Hwy. M to Lincoln Street, local connections to neighborhood sewer lines near the Ice Age Trail, a maintenance path and restoration of the corridor, which is expected to include planting native grasses and trees, will start in Sept. 2021.
The project has a group of Verona residents concerned about the environmental impact.
Leaders of the Facebook-based group, which has about 60 members, have organized two informal meetings to discuss the amount of vegetation cleared, water quality, unclear restoration plans and a lack of communication from the city.
Resident concerns prompted the city to establish monthly meetings and an upcoming informational meeting in January. A citizen complaint to the state Department of Natural Resources also prompted the city to install silt fencing along the creek to prevent construction-related runoff from entering the stream.