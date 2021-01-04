Last year, staff at the Stoughton Area Senior Center made it clear they are hoping to expand; 2021 could be the year that it cements those plans.
During the budget process, senior center director Cindy McGlynn and the Commission on Aging said that area seniors need more space for programming.
They proposed moving into a space known as the annex, which is located on the same property as the senior center and owned by the city. That expansion would displace five Main Street businesses.
In October, the city sent the tenants a notice to inform them that it would not automatically renew the lease agreements and that it planned to present potential new lease agreements to the businesses by July 31, 2021.
Any decision on whether to end the leases and expand the center would be reviewed by both the Finance committee and the Commission on Aging before going to the council.
McGylynn said she would fundraise to renovate the annex and has already secured $20,000 in donations for the site.