Two of the city’s school districts got a new superintendent this year – and the third is right on the cusp of announcing a successor.
In July, the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education announced the hire of Carlton Jenkins, who has experience in the district as a former Madison Memorial associate principal. Jenkins succeeds Jennifer Cheatham, who left in 2019.
The board had first hired Texas-based Matthew Gutiérrez as superintendent in February of this year, but he backed out as the pandemic hit, stating that he needed to stay with his current district to help it COVID-19.
In the Oregon School District, superintendent Brian Busler called it a career, retiring on July 1, after starting his tenure leading the district in 2006.
Deputy superintendent and longtime district educator Leslie Bergstrom succeeded him.
As he looked ahead to a long-awaited trip west for some fly fishing, and later, part-time teaching at Edgewood College, Busler spoke with the Star in June.
And the Verona Area School District should be announcing its new superintendent selection at its Monday, Jan. 4, meeting. That person will succeed current superintendent Dean Gorrell, who is planning to retire at the end of the school year on June 30.