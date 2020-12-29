After starting his tenure leading the Oregon School District in 2006, superintendent Brian Busler called it a career, retiring on July 1.
Deputy superintendent and longtime district educator Leslie Bergstrom succeeded him.
As he looked ahead to a long-awaited trip west for some fly fishing, and later, part-time teaching at Edgewood College, Busler spoke with the Observer in June. He said it was“very, very odd” ending the school year without the traditional graduation ceremony and even worse, it happened to a group he watched grow up since they arrived as kindergarteners.
He said he couldn’t have been prouder how district staff handled the abrupt change from in-person to virtual school in a matter of days back in March and he hoped lessons were learned along the way.
The district experienced significant growth and transformation in Busler’s 14 years.
That included working through the effects of the Act 10 legislation approved by state legislators in 2010, which affected teacher relations.
After a failed $33 million referendum in 2012, Busler shepherded a successful $54.6 million capital projects referendum in 2014, followed by a $1.5 million recurring teacher compensation referendum in 2016 and a $47 million referendum in 2018 to fund, in part, a new elementary school.