7. BPNN expands, director retires
The ingenuity of the leadership team and the resolve of volunteers was put to the test this year at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
BPNN’s food pantry, which typically serves those in the 53593 ZIP code and Verona Area School District, responded by expanding its service area to include all of Dane County. It also launched a curbside pick-up model for patrons on Thursday, March 19, as a way to still provide families with the food they needed, but also reduce exposure to COVID-19.
BPNN also took on more patrons based on income than it had before and completed three construction projects by November.
As of mid-November, BPNN had served 5,450 households and 19,700 individuals and had seen a 63% increase in requests for food assistance over last year, executive director Marcia Kasieta said.
The construction projects added 1,000 square feet of additional cold storage, a loading dock for contact-free receiving of goods from food banks and an outdoor canopy to protect volunteers and guests from the elements such as snow and hail, ensuring continued drive-thru food distribution.
In October, BPNN director Kasieta announced that she would retire on Dec. 31 after volunteering in the position for five years, with food pantry coordinator Maggie Gleason taking over the role in the New Year.