With few students in the building this fall, the Verona Area Board of Education shelved an agreement with the City of Verona police department to station a police officer at the high school.
The conversation will continue, however. Continued negotiations are expected as soon as late January, as the district prepares to bring some high school students back in a hybrid learning model.
In the summer, the school board made changes to a proposed police-school liaison contract that would require improved relationships, additional de-escalation training and a larger focus on restorative practices, rather than punishment.
There’s also a chance the district steps away from having an officer in the school altogether.
Many school boards nationwide voted to end the practice of having police in schools over the summer, after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd during an arrest in May, setting off worldwide protests. In June 2020, the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education voted to remove the student resource officers from its four neighborhood high schools.
In July, VASD interim director of safety and security Corey Saffold presented three proposed staffing options as alternatives or supplements to the police-school liaison.
One would add both a security team lead and a dean of students role. Another would add a member to his security team – a former police officer – who would be allowed to carry a weapon to react to an active-shooter situation. The third option would be a combination of the two.
City of Verona police chief Bernie Coughlin said over the summer he’d prefer to have an officer stationed at the school.