April 2020 was an election that almost wasn’t.
And the November election took more than a month to settle.
In the spring, COVID-19 posed significant challenges for local municipality clerks, who faced unprecedented levels of absentee ballot requests and exponential increases in costs to send them.
Conflicting court decisions and pandemic confusion kept clerks statewide in their toes.
The day before the April 7 spring election, Gov. Tony Evers attempted to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state Supreme Court quickly overruled him.
It took a week after polls closed for election results, with absentee ballots getting extra time to arrive.
In November, President Donald Trump’s campaign’s accusations of both voter fraud and clerks disobeying election laws prompted a recount in the state’s two most populous counties, Milwaukee and Dane. The recount required all municipal clerks in Dane County to go to Madison's Monona Terrace to verify their results.
The extra precautions and staffing needed in both elections and the August primary blew budgets and caused clerks to scramble to find new poll workers, as most typically are in the highest risk group for COVID-19.