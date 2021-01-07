Anderson Farm Park, 914 Union Road, is expected to house a new dog park and an expanded market garden in 2021.
The dog park will feature 38 acres of play space for canines and caretakers. The 12-acre community garden, which started last spring, has 23 quarter-acre plots available for individuals, churches, nonprofits and businesses to lease to grow produce to sell for a profit.
Anderson Park Friends, Inc., the nonprofit organization behind the projects, is planning for the dog park’s opening to be the first or second Saturday of September this year, though that is contingent on the growth of 7,000 native plants planted in October 2020.
The dog park will include two play areas – one for large dogs and one for small dogs – and also an edible fruit tree landscape, a pond that doubles as a stormwater retention basin and a bike trail connector that will lead into the village. The new pooch play area is a part of the approximately 310-acre park, which is a mix of woodland, prairies and agricultural fields.