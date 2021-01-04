Dane County continued to fund expansion of the Lower Yahara River Trail last year, setting aside in its 2021 budget $6.5 million to construct the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail, from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park.
According to a county news release, this next phase of the project will include a combination of bridge, boardwalk, and paved trail along the north shore of Lake Kegonsa. A trailhead and parking lot adjacent to the historic fish net houses at Fish Camp County Park will also be included.
Plans and permits for the phase are on track to be done by this spring, with construction anticipated to begin in late fall. Future phases will connect to the City of Stoughton and Village of McFarland.
“The Lower Yahara River Trail is an incredibly popular project that enhances the quality of life in Dane County,” said county executive Parisi in the news release. “The trail offers countless opportunities to enjoy our beautiful outdoors, and we look forward to expanding it in the coming year.”
Dane County Parks opened Phase 1 of the trail in August 2017, a nearly 2.5-mile trail which provided a new off-road trail connection between Madison and McFarland. It now extends from the Capital City Trail near the Lussier Family Heritage Center to the western shore of Lake Waubesa.