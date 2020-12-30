An alleged fight in a South Carolina restaurant that is thought to have involved city administrator Patrick Marsh in October and resulted in three charges has prompted the city to open an investigation into his conduct.
In November, the Common Council approved having a third-party team do an investigation of Marsh’s conduct after Marsh’s arrest was made public.
Shortly after, mayor Aaron Richardson placed Marsh on administrative leave. Alders had publicly advocated for Marsh to be placed on leave in the weeks leading up to a vote on the third-party investigation.
The entire scope of the investigation is unknown.
According to police reports, Marsh was allegedly involved in an incident in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 23, where someone was injured in an altercation after he refused to wear a mask, and became frustrated with wait times at a restaurant.
Myrtle Beach Police referred charges of third-degree battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct for Marsh following the incident, and was due in Horry County Court Dec. 1 for the charges.
He told the Star in November that he trusted the judicial process and was looking forward to the matter being resolved.