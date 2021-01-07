The COVID-19 shutdown has complicated many things since March, including the opening of the Oregon School District’s new school in Fitchburg – Forest Edge Elementary School.
Even though it opened Sept. 8, most of its 350-plus students and their families have yet to see it all.
Eventually, they will all get a chance to navigate the hallways and rooms in their 130,000-square-foot school in 2021, whenever COVID-19 numbers decrease and Dane County health orders allow more in-person contact. But the delay caused by the schools shutdown has taken some of the excitement out of sharing the new building and has prevented staff from getting to know families the way they had hoped to.
The school, approved and funded by referenda in 2018, will initially house students in grades K-6, then switch to a K-5 once a planned middle school is in place, likely in the mid-2020s.
Located just east of the U.S. Hwy. 14/Lacy Road interchange, the building features several playgrounds, inner courtyards and a butterfly garden.
It’s also the first ”net zero” school in the state, with solar panels and geothermal features taking in more energy than it expends. The environmental theme is everywhere in the design, from the green carpeting resembling grass to the plastic "rock" chairs, with an impressive view of the growing Terravessa development from its spacious second-floor windows.
Another thing to look forward to at Forest Edge is the evolution of its school forest. District officials plan to continue to transform the forested area into an outdoor education center after purchasing several acres of adjoining land last year.