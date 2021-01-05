More than three years after Ted Bruno allegedly murdered roommate Kim Gaida in their Stoughton home, a jury could decide on the case.
Bruno, who is accused of stabbing Gaida to death with a knife in November 2017, currently has two jury trials scheduled – one for March, and a back-up in July. Two trials scheduled in 2020 were postponed- the first was because Bruno changed his not guilty plea to add “By Reason of Mental Disease of Defect” in October 2019. His subsequent May trial was postponed because of the pandemic.