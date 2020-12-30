5. Costco announces plans to come to Verona
5. Costco announces plans to come to Verona
Verona could be the third city in Dane County to get a Costco; and company officials have said it would open as early as the fall of 2022.
The plan approved by the Common Council in November secures a 160,400-square foot store sits on 24 acres at the southeast corner of Hwys. M and PB, including four outlots for complementary retailers and restaurants, and a gas station with 18 pumping stations and the ability to increase to 24.
The bulk-goods store, which has a location in Middleton and Sun Prairie, got little friction from the Plan Commission, Common Council or Verona residents.
The developer started the development process in July, and less than six months later got the green light from the city to build.
The company’s submission to the city reports that 45% of Verona households own Costco memberships.