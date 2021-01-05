Because of the pandemic, the school district didn’t get to hold the celebrations it wanted in 2020 for its new high school campus.
The district had started planning those grand opening events in early 2020 but had to put them aside as it transitioned to virtual-only learning. It also had to cancel plans to acknowledge the former Sugar Creek and New Century elementary school buildings and celebrate the openings of those schools, plus Badger Ridge Middle School, Core Knowledge Charter School and Verona Area International School in refurbished buildings that had been vacated because of the new high school.
The new high school campus is a culmination of a six-year process that began in 2014, when a district committee of administrators and school board members were asked to decide in what order the district should build new schools. In the last three years, the campus has transformed from empty land to a fully finished education center.
It’s likely there’ll be some celebration for the renovated schools along the North Main Street corridor too, because just like the high school, no one other than construction crews and district staff and students have gotten a look inside since the buildings closed in March.