The COVID-19 pandemic laid the foundation for another looming crisis – the lack of affordable housing in the village, planner Elise Cruz told the Observer.
To mitigate that, Habitat for Humanity and Lakestone Properties brought plans for affordable housing developments before the village starting in July. Habitat’s plan involves redeveloping 769 Janesville St., and Lakestone’s would build new apartment buildings with rents below market rate at 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St.
Habitat’s plans lay out five duplexes on the site, for a total of 10 new housing units. Each unit would range between 1,000-4,000 square feet.
The Lakestone plan includes three buildings 153 units, serving people earning 50% to 70% of the area median income, which is subsidized by Wisconsin Economic Development Authority Tax Credits. Of the 153 units, 41 are likely to house the seniors, the plan states.
Developers of both have said they plan to begin construction in 2021.