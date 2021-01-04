After being just a strip of auto dealers and home improvement stores abutting farm fields just a decade ago, the city’s western side could continue to see residential buildout west of Hwy. 51.
In addition to the continuous buildout of Kettle Park West, the city will likely take a microscope to a proposal for a 70-acre development on the city’s west side, Stoughton could be getting another big box store.
RHD Properties, named for developer Bob Dvorak, has proposed a commercial and residential subdivision across the west and east sides of 51, just south of the Rutland-Dunn Townline Road. It would be anchored by a 95,000 square foot store and include more than 360 residential units.
Dvorak, along with Madison-based architecture and engineering consultant MSA Professional Services, presented two concept plans for the “51 West” project at the Plan Commission in September. The concept plans were brought to the commission only to provide feedback, and no action was taken.
Before the land can be developed, the city would need to request approval from the state Department of Natural Resources to include it in the city’s Urban Service Area. That would allow the subdivision to be connected to municipal sewer service.
Of the nearly 70 acres, about 55 would be residential, with a mix of condominiums and apartments, including 38 independent living units for seniors, as well as a handful of single-family homes and duplexes.
Although the development is on hold waiting to secure funding, this would be the second large development by RHD Properties in Stoughton, after the Nordic Ridge development on the south eastern portion of the city.