Rising out of the fast-growing Terravessa development, Forest Edge Elementary School is a beacon of the area’s future.
The 130,000-square-foot building, with a small school forest behind it, blends natural themes with modern design.
After years of planning and months of construction, the school opened in August, though so far, mainly only students in grades K-2 are attending.
With a multitude of windows letting natural light in, the school’s design emphasizes the area’s natural look, featuring an outdoor classroom, gardens and planting beds. Nature themes are found throughout the building, with green carpeting that looks like grass and plastic chairs that like stones — even some wood from trees harvested to make room for the school was used in countertops.
The school is also believed to be the first “Net Zero” public school in Wisconsin, producing more energy through solar power than it uses.
Over two summers, the district’s design group visited several dozen schools in the area, also traveling as far as Milwaukee and the Fox Valley. Its feedback resulted in several features, including areas for (eventual) large group teaching and some classrooms joined for partner teaching. Modjeski said many educators’ ideas were used.
There were also design adjustments for security, such as more durable windows, and a design which allows school officials to remotely lock down various sections in case of emergency.
The various grades (K-6) all have their own color-themed sections, with similar, yet slightly different furniture and surroundings. The desks are destined to be configured in different ways, bringing them together if needed for group projects, while chairs are a bit bigger at each level, with a variety of seating options.
Everywhere there are various elements to help give the building character – mainly mature-themed, like raised beds for kids to plant seeds and windows placed at “kid level” to see things like meters and gauges that show the building’s energy production and usage.