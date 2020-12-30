In the November election, District 1 residents had a new polling location closer to where they used to vote.
In late September, the city finally found a location – Little John’s at 5302 Verona Road, just off Anton Drive – that was large enough to not only host a presidential election, but one that also offered plenty of space to keep county mandated six-foot social distancing between poll workers and voters.
The council voted to move the location in late September, and it truly became a “now or never” situation – the deadline to move a polling location before an election was quickly approaching, and time had been wasted for a month prior as District 1 alders and the city clerk’s department didn’t work hand-in-hand in changing the location. Instead, starting in late August, alders pitched ideas for locations that a polling place could be held in November, only to have clerk Tracy Oldenburg come back to say why a specific location didn’t work.
District 1 alders, as well as those in District 2 next door, were adamant in moving the polling location back within the district lines. In 2017, the city moved the District 1 polling place to Fire Station No. 2 on Marketplace Drive, away from the former fire station building in the Jamestown neighborhood.
Those alders argued during meetings leading up to the change that the polling place was difficult to reach, especially for voters who had limited access to transportation because of socioeconomic factors. That alone contributed to voter suppression, the alders argued.
Polling locations for all districts in the city could change for future elections after the city’s ad-hoc committee redistricts the city in 2021.