The Village of Oregon could address the issue of a lack of affordable housing in 2021 with new developments on Janesville Street.
Developer Lakestone Properties is seeking to construct a mix of family and senior apartment buildings with rents below market rate at 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St., according to its general development plan. And Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is planning to build five duplexes at 769 Janesville St.
The Lakestone plan includes three buildings totaling 153 units that would serve people earning 50% to 70% of the area median income, which is subsidized by Wisconsin Economic Development Authority Tax Credits. Of the 153 units, 41 are likely to house seniors, the plan states. Habitat’s features a total of ten housing units, each ranging between 1,000-4,000 square feet, serving the same income bracket.
The Lakestone proposal still has to pass one more set of approvals – for details such as architecture, lighting and utilities – and get the village to agree to spend as much as $2.75 million. Habitat’s plan is undergoing a similar set of approvals.
Based on discussions from November board meetings, the two entities appeared to be nearing an agreement.