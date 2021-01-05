The New Year brought the selection of a new superintendent – Dr. Tremayne Clardy – who could spend much of the first part of the year learning the ins and outs of the Verona Area School District.
The Verona Area Board of Education hired Clardy to succeed current superintendent Dean Gorrell beginning July 1, but it also contracted him to spend some of the first half of the year learning the district and its operations.
Clardy will inherit a school district that’s nearing 6,000 students from three cities and several towns. He’ll also be tasked with ensuring the district lives up to its mission, “Every student must be successful,” while supporting the quarter of its population that’s defined as economically disadvantaged and 14% of students classified as English language learners.