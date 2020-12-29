The Village of Oregon got a new police chief this year.
In May, the Police Commission erased the interim tag for Jennifer Pagenkopf, who had been serving in that role since former chief Uhl left in February.
Pagenkopf told the Observer then that her goals as chief still included meeting with OregonCARES and the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition to further establish the department’s presence as a community policing force – though COVID-19 slowed it a bit, she said. She also planned to continue Uhl's effort to work with a local group concerned about the department’s interactions with minorities.
That became more prominent over the summer, when racial justice protests all over the country included Oregon.
When the pandemic nears its end, Pagenkopf told the Observer, a focus will be providing the OPD with in-person implicit bias training in partnership with the Madison Police Department. Pagenkopf had been a lieutenant with the department since 2015 and was with the department for a decade before that.
The Police Commission appointed Pagenkopf to interim chief Feb. 13 – the same day Uhl left for a position as the director of safety for the Village of Ashwaubenon, where he presides over the municipality’s police, fire and emergency medical services departments.