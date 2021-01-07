At least two of three major community projects are expected to begin construction in 2021.
Both remain contingent on fundraising, however.
Having faced major delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the new library, Jaycee Park West renovation and splash pad projects are hoping to break ground this year or in 2022.
The library’s $4 million capital campaign reached its halfway point in December with a $100,000 donation from One Community Bank.
Fundraising for the Jaycee Park West renovation also remains at its halfway point – $254,000 out of $500,000 – but the Village Board has given contractor Rettler Corporation the go-ahead to move forward with site design and engineering plans.
For the splash pad, the Oregon Community Pool and Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club project brought a revised site plan before the board earlier this fall with the intent to start construction on the pad this spring.
The village plans to evaluate the next steps the library campaign should take in fundraising, design and construction at a joint meeting with the Library Board later this month. The design of the two-story 33,000-square-foot building is full of windows, with a first floor centered on an all-purpose, 150-seat community room and children’s space and a second floor that has more quiet areas with both adult and young-adult sections.
The Jaycee Park West contractor plans to design a new baseball and softball complex, pickleball courts and natural turf athletic fields for soccer, lacrosse and rugby. The park would also have three hard-surface parking lot additions, paved trails, a soft-surface play area and new concession and restroom facilities.
Construction workers are expected to begin some early grading work for the splash pad this spring. Project co-leader Deb Bossingham told the Observer last fall that even if the pad doesn’t have all of its desired water features right off the bat, kids will hopefully have a place to cool off come summer.