No pain, no gain – at least that’s what it felt like traveling around Fitchburg this year.
The pain was two of the city’s major thoroughfares, Fish Hatchery Road and McKee Road – under construction starting in April and ending in mid-fall.
While the state’s Safer at Home mandate kept a significant number of drivers off the roads in early spring and made it easier to navigate new traffic patterns, by summer and late fall, the number of vehicles on the road had increased, creating significant bottlenecks, especially near the Beltline and Verona Road ramps.
The gain is that the construction on McKee Road, which was actually two projects – one by the state Department of Transportation, the other by the city which took the opportunity to give drivers headaches only once, rather than twice – marks the end of a seven-year construction project rebuilding Verona Road from the Beltline to McKee.
And on Fish Hatchery Road, the project’s second phase will start in April 2021, and will reconstruct the southern portion of the road from Traceway Drive to Brendan Avenue. The project replaces a beat-up, bumpy portion of the county highway that was in need of repair.