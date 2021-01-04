After a controversial year of planning for a proposed whitewater park on the city’s Yahara River; 2021 could be the year to cement the plans or forgo the project.
The project lost some grant funding in 2020, and as a portion of people express avid opposition to the project because of the proposed removal of the Fourth Street dam; the city will have to decide how to move forward.
The state Department of Natural Resources denied the city a $400,000 grant to remove the dam, and a $5.6 million federal grant that would have partially funded the whitewater project in addition to the Yahara Riverfront redevelopment wasn’t awarded to the city last year.
The DNR denied the dam removal grant because the design of the whitewater park includes a water feature that holds back water -- creating a dam-like flow, parks and recreation director Dan Glynn told the Hub in an email.
The project did receive funding, however, through the city ($282,907) and other state grants, the monies of which is intertwined in the large Yahara Riverfront redevelopment project.
Two years after planning the project, the opposition to the dam removal gained traction in 2020.
A Committee of the Whole meeting is expected in January to present four options with how to move forward. The options, Glynn said, are abandoning the idea of a whitewater park and complete a regular dam removal with grant funding, have attorneys try to get the state legislature to re-write the law and definition of a dam to comply with DNR dam removal funding, move forward with the current design without the dam removal grant funding or keep the dam in place.