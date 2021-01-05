The corner of County Hwys. M and PB could be the site of Verona’s second big box store – accommodating the 45% of residents that have a Costco membership.
According to the application, the company would like to open a 160,400-square foot store on 24 acres of land in 2023.
It received a key vote from the council in November to build the store, which would come with a gas station with 18 pumping stations that could increase to 24. It also reserves space for four outlots for complementary retailers and restaurants.
The company submitted its plans to the city June 8 after working with the city for about six months. It plans to complete road and traffic improvements by the fall of 2022 and open the following summer.
This year, the developer is expected to submit a plan for the final stages of the project, which includes details as architecture, landscaping, utilities, stormwater and lighting.
The company’s submission states the building would be constructed out of steel and metal panels that are made up of 80% recycled material. Solar panels would be on the gas station canopy and electric vehicle charging stations would be in the parking lot.