3. City, developers plan rebuild of West Verona Avenue
Within five years, West Verona Avenue could look very different from how it is today.
Three proposed developments on the city’s main thoroughfare made significant progress this year. Together, they would bring around 600 apartments and more than 40,000 feet of commercial space.
Although the process of approving plans has not been straight and narrow, some construction is expected to start before the end of 2021.
The City of Verona picked a developer for its Sugar Creek land – the site of two closed schools south of West Verona Avenue – and gave approval to another development with subsidized housing and commercial development on the north side. Just to the west, across Legion Street, the Common Council extended an agreement with another developer on a plan that’s been in the works for several years.
Northpointe’s Klassik Tavern redevelopment went in front of the city three times before being granted approval to build a three-story 64 unit apartment complex with nearly 5,000 feet of commercial space at 410 and 420 West Verona Ave. That plan had been reduced after city leaders complained about its original height of four stories and lack of green space.
The Sugar Creek Elementary School land development, designed by Madison-based developers Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company, could break ground as early as fall 2021. The proposal, which beat out five other developers and got a key approval in October, would put about 250 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a public park on 12 acres between Marietta and Legion streets. It would also refurbish the former New Century School building.
And Forward Development Group’s Sugar Creek Commons plan got an extension for a second time to begin building its 9.2-acre redevelopment. The project, which the city approved in 2018, would put 284 apartments, 26,000 square feet of retail and a 110-room hotel and conference center on the southwest corner of Legion Street.
Inaction on the site, including a former truck stop the company tore down in May 2019, has drawn the ire of some alders. The extension, approved by the Common Council on Dec. 14, comes with conditions that include cleaning up the site.