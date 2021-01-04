For a second year in a row, the redevelopment of Stoughton’s Yahara River front is a story we’re keeping our eyes on.
The Yahara Riverfront project could start partial construction in 2021, after the Redevelopment Authority secured a developer Curt Vaughn Brink LLC, who is near finalizing plans for the area between South Fourth and South Seventh streets and between East South Street.
The project includes residential space, a three-story building with more than 100 apartments, spaces for small businesses and renovation of the old Public Works building. In addition, the city’s parks and recreation department is planning a whitewater park, which would have in-stream rapids, a “standing wave” for surfing, a spectator area, a beach and trails through the downtown area.
The development agreement between the RDA and Brink is expected to be finalized in early 2021.
A pedestrian bridge crossing the Yahara River to connect the development to Mandt Park is expected to start construction in 2021 after securing a grant through the state Department of Revenue, along with stormwater sewer improvements.
Another aspect of the project readers can keep an eye on is funding. The project secured some funding through various state and local resources such as $668,980 worth of grants through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Idle Sites grant and the state Department of Natural Resources Stewardship. It was denied; however, a federal $5.6 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant, which could have funded up to 80% of the riverfront redevelopment and a portion of the whitewater park.
The Stoughton Parks and Recreation department does expect to apply for the grant again in 2021.