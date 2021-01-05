The city reviewed three developments along West Verona Avenue in 2020, and 2021 could be the year residents begin to see construction.
Together, they would bring around 600 apartments and more than 40,000 feet of commercial/retail space.
Northpointe Development is hoping to start construction this year on its Klassik project at 410 and 420 West Verona Ave, the site of the existing Klassik Tavern, a building that has been there for decades.
It would bring a three-story, 64 unit apartment complex with nearly 5,000 feet of commercial space, including a spot for Anchor Bank, which occupies a separate building on the site.
The Sugar Creek Elementary School site, designed by Madison-based developers Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company, could break ground as early as this fall, though it has many steps to clear first, including getting the city to contribute millions of dollars of public financing.
The proposal would put about 250 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a public park on 12 acres south of West Verona Avenue between Marietta and Legion streets. It would also refurbish the century-old school building that most recently housed New Century School.
And Forward Development Group’s Sugar Creek Commons plan got a second extension to begin building its 9.2-acre redevelopment west of Legion Street.
The plan, originally approved in 2018, would put 284 apartments, 26,000 square feet of retail and a 110-room hotel and conference center on land that formerly included a truck stop, an auto repair shop and a car wash. The agreement with the city requires the developer to restore the site to the appearance of open space, including grass, if it does not start construction by April.