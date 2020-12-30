2. Virtual learning becomes a major controversy
Debates at school board meetings have always been there – most recently, over a new high school referendum, new attendance boundaries or how to align the curriculum and schedules at the district’s two middle schools.
But in all of those conversations, one thing was a constant – kids would go to school five days a week regardless of the decisions made.
Until this year, that is.
After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state to close all schools in March, reopening timelines were in limbo. Getting over the hurdles of operating a school district during a pandemic was one thing – meanwhile, virtual learning became a controversy driven by emotions.
Some students thrived in the virtual environment, while others struggled. Virtual learning during the spring, and for grades 3-12 in the fall, required parents to make additional childcare arrangements, sometimes made more difficult by a stressed childcare sector. Parents watched their children in the Class of 2020 graduate virtually; in the fall months, they missed watching Verona sports.
As county orders changed throughout the summer and the average of new daily cases rose, the district’s ever-changing planning for fall felt like whiplash. Administrators first announced a hybrid learning plan, then went in-person all five days before retracting to prefer an all-virtual start.
In late July, school board members decided instead on what some called a compromise – to bring K-2 in for half days and seek a phased in-person restart for other grades.
As the virus continued to ravage throughout the state through September and October, and finally reached what is its current peak of daily new cases in mid-November, the pressure on school district officials continued to grow. Some parents saw a rise in daily new cases and asked for their in-person K-2 students to be pulled out; others advocated to keep all grades in virtual instruction. Other parents begged the district to consider allowing more students back, citing their fears of lost educational progress and mental health issues.