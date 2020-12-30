Debates at school board meetings have always been common – most recently, over a new high school referendum, new attendance boundaries or how to align the curriculum and schedules at the district’s two middle schools.
But in all of those conversations, one thing was a constant – kids would go to school five days a week regardless.
Until this year, that is.
After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state to close all schools in March, reopening timelines were in limbo. Getting over the hurdles of operating a school district during a pandemic was one thing – meanwhile, virtual learning became a controversy driven by emotions.
Some students thrived in the virtual environment, while others struggled. Virtual learning during the spring, and for grades 3-12 in the fall, required parents to make additional childcare arrangements, sometimes made more difficult by a stressed childcare sector. Parents watched their children in the Class of 2020 graduate virtually; in the fall months, they missed watching high school sports.
Each of Fitchburg’s school districts took a different approach as to which students could come back, and when.
Madison Metropolitan decided during the summer that all students would be virtual through first semester. The city’s two other districts, however, have see-sawed and changed throughout the last six months, sometimes in the span of two weeks.
As county orders changed throughout the summer and the average of new daily cases rose, the Verona Area School District’s ever-changing planning for fall felt like whiplash. Administrators first announced a hybrid learning plan, then went in-person all five days before retracting to prefer an all-virtual start.
In late July, school board members decided instead on what some called a compromise – to bring K-2 in for half days and seek a phased in-person restart for other grades.
On Dec, 14, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new health order allowing phased reopening of in-person schooling by grade levels. At a school board meeting that night, Bergstrom said the district is planning to have students in grades 3-5 return Tuesday, Jan. 19 for half-days, with sixth-graders returning for half-days on Monday, Jan. 25.