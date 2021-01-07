The Village of Oregon will have several new leaders soon after its spring election.
Two trustees are running to succeed Jeanne Carpenter as village president, who decided not to run for a second term in the spot. And that will leave three open positions for trustee.
The current board, meanwhile, is searching this winter for a successor to administrator Mike Gracz, who is set to retire in April after more than 20 years in the position.
Carpenter told the Observer this fall that being a village president while running a business during a pandemic proved to be stressful. So she has set her sights on keeping Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese and its employees afloat for now, possibly even expanding the coffee shop to other communities if and when pandemic conditions improve.
Village trustees Randy Glysch, Jenna Jacobson and Jerry Bollig have announced their intention to vie for the seat. Bollig is a veteran politician, having served for many years on both the Village Board and Dane County Board. Jacobson joined the board in 2017 after winning a spot in a three way race for two seats, and the board appointed Glysch in 2018 over six other candidates.
Glysch told the Observer in a press release in early fall 2020 that he wants to preserve the village’s “small town feel” but make the necessary decisions for Oregon to remain fiscally strong and vibrant.
Jacobson wrote in a release that as the village continues to grow and flourish, it needs strong leadership that makes decisions with a long-term vision.
Bollig has intentions similar to Glysch and Jacobson’s, telling the Observer in an email this winter he has the experience and confidence to lead the village through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.
As for the village’s new administrator, Gracz’s successor, according to a job description, will ideally have a history of stable tenure in previous occupations, be innovative, have high emotional intelligence, keep the future needs of the village at the forefront of their goals and value diversity and inclusion.
Based on a discussion at their Dec. 7 meeting, trustees also want candidates who have expertise in capital improvement planning and execution, economic development, financial management and intergovernmental relations.