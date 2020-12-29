When the Oregon School District started virtual learning March 30, it was only the beginning of a tumultuous year for students and staff, who would continue to do schooling from home throughout the year and into 2021.
After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state to close all schools in March, reopening timelines were in limbo. Getting over the hurdles of operating a school district during a pandemic was one thing – but virtual learning became a controversy driven by emotions.
Some students thrived in the virtual environment, while others struggled. Virtual learning during the spring, and for grades 3-12 in the fall, required parents to make additional childcare arrangements, sometimes made more difficult by a stressed childcare sector. Parents watched their children in the Class of 2020 graduate virtually; in the fall months, they missed watching Oregon sports.
As the virus continued to ravage the state through September and October and reached what is its peak of daily new cases in mid-November, the pressure on school district officials continued to grow.
Some parents advocated to keep all grades in virtual instruction. Others believed the district could and should do more to open in-person learning for more students, citing their fears of lost educational progress and mental health issues. One meeting drew a protest by several dozen people, asking the district for more in-person options.
On Dec, 14, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new health order allowing phased reopening of in-person schooling by grade levels. At a school board meeting that night, Bergstrom said the district is planning to have students in grades 3-5 return Tuesday, Jan. 19 for half-days, with sixth-graders returning for half-days on Monday, Jan. 25.
District administrators hadn’t had time to establish a timeline yet for middle and high school students in grades 7-12.